Prince William, Prince Harry lose key family member amid reunion speculations

Rosie Roche, the cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, passed away at the age of 20.

The granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle died at her family home in July and was discovered by her mother and sister after she was busy packing to go away with friends.

A firearm was found close to her at the property in Norton, near Malmesbury, Wilts.

An investigation was opened at Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner's Court, which has been adjourned until October 25.

Area coroner Grant Davies revealed that the police have determined "the death as non-suspicious and there was no third party involvement."

An obituary was shared in The Yorkshire Post following her death, noting, "Roche, Rosie Jeanne Burke. Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long."

"Private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date," the tribute concluded.

The tragic news hit Royal Family amid the potential reunion of Prince Harry with his family following his move to the US in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle, and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It was previously reported that the Duke of Sussex and King Charles' senior aides quietly met in London to open gates for a potential family reunion a few weeks ago.

