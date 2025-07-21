Prince George to bear heavy burden as heir to throne after upcoming milestone

While birthdays are a special occasion for most, things are quite different for the future monarchs of Britain.

Prince George, who is currently second in line to the British throne, is set to celebrate his 12th birthday tomorrow, on July 22. Though his special day will bring joy to the Wales family, it will also mark a major shift in their lives.

Starting from his upcoming milestone birthday, George – as heir to the British throne - will have to bear a heavy burden of the crown, as an age-old royal rule will push him apart from his father, Prince William, and siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the British Royal Family, there is a longstanding rule that limits which royals can travel together in the same place.

As of now, the Prince of Wales and his all three children can travel together. However, things may change when George will turn 12 on Tuesday.

According to royal tradition, when a future king turns 12, he is no longer allowed to travel with another heir to the throne, due to the risk of losing more than one successor in a single tragic event.

This means Prince George will have to fly on a different plane from his father, William.

Prince George, born on July 22, 2013, is the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate.

