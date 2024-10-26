Royal

King Charles breaks silence on abdication amid Prince William's 'preparations'

King Charles subtly addressed his abdication reports as Prince and Princess of Wales gear to take on monarchy

  • October 26, 2024

King Charles has subtly responded to abdication reports in his heartfelt message on last day of Samoa tour.

Shortly after the inside sources claimed that Charles' eldest son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are already preparing to become King and Queen given monarch's "failing health", the 75-year-old sets his priorities clear with a powerful statement.

During his ceremonial speech in Siumu village on the last day of his Samoa trip with Queen Camilla, Charles made a heartfelt confession, "I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you."

A day prior, in his emotional speech at the Commonwealth Heads of State Meeting in Samoa, Charles debunked abdication rumours, noting, "For my part, I can assure you today that for however many years God grants me, I will join you and the people of the Commonwealth on every step of this journey."

"Let us learn from the lessons of the past. Let us be proud of who we are today," he added.


This heart touching admission from King Charles comes after a well-place source told Intouch magazine that Pirncess Kate and Prince William are preparing themselves to deal with Charles death.

