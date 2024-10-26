Entertainment

Tom Holland playful reaction on Timothée Chalamet’s praise as ‘ultimate rizz master’

Timothée Chalamet called Tom Holland an ‘ultimate rizz master’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 26, 2024


Tom Holland had a playful reaction when Timothée Chalamet dubbed him the “ultimate rizz master.”

While conversing with the host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on October 22, the host played the clip of the Dune star praising the Spider-Man actor.

Fallon said Chalamet, 28, “is a big fan of yours,” adding, “he recently made a flattering statement about you.”

The host showed a video where the Wonka actor and Keegan-Michael Key participate in the LADbible TV game called “Agree to Disagree.”

When asked if Chalamet is more attractive than Holland, the Dune actor firmly responded with a no.

He said, “I'm going 'strongly disagree' on that,” adding, “Tom is the ultimate rizz master. The internet knows this, Zendaya knows this, everyone knows this. Ultimate rizz master.”

Holland reacted to the with a puzzled face reaction, then Fallon asked him “Do you agree Tom Holland is the ultimate rizz master?”

“I’d have to say I strongly agree,” the Uncharted star responded with a laugh.

To note, Chalamet and Holland’s girlfriend Zendaya starred together in Denis Villeneuve’s hits Dune and Dune: Part Two in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

Earlier in 2023, speaking with GQ for a cover story interview, Chalamet described Zendaya and Holland as “level. They’re good Hollywood. They’re good-energy Hollywood.”

