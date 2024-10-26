Entertainment

Chappell Roan gets into heated argument at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert film premiere

Chappell Roan confronted photograpger at world premiere of Olivia Rodrigo‘s 'Guts World Tour' film on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • October 26, 2024
Chappell Roan gets into heated argument at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert film premiere
Chappell Roan gets into heated argument at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert film premiere

Chappell Roan once again embroiled herself in a heated exchangeat the world premiere of Olivia Rodrigo‘s Guts World Tour film on Friday.

The singer angrily confronted a photographer near the step-and-repeat at NYA Studios EAST in Los Angeles, accusing him of disrespecting her at the Grammys.

“You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys,” Roan could be heard saying in a viral clip.

She continued, “You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys. You yelled at me at the Grammy party. Yes. Yes... At the Universal after-party. I remember. You were so rude to me, and I deserve an apology for that. Yeah, yep yep, you do. No no no. You need to apologize to me.”

It is unclear whether the photographer apologized but the singer remained unbothered even after the heated incident and continued posing for photos, including with Olivia Rodrigo.

This is not the first time Chappell Roan got in to a heated exchange.

She has similar encounter on a red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards in September, where she responded to a photographer who yelled at her to“Shut the fuck up,” by responding: “You shut the fuck up.”

Europe prepares for upcoming time change: Major impact expected

Europe prepares for upcoming time change: Major impact expected
Varun Dhawan admits his box office return can’t justify big budget films

Varun Dhawan admits his box office return can’t justify big budget films

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to team up for big venture amid marriage rumours

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to team up for big venture amid marriage rumours
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision amid King Charles 'failing' health

Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision amid King Charles 'failing' health

Entertainment News

Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision amid King Charles 'failing' health
Tom Holland playful reaction on Timothée Chalamet’s praise as ‘ultimate rizz master’
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision amid King Charles 'failing' health
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to team up for big venture amid marriage rumours
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision amid King Charles 'failing' health
Anne Hathaway's spooky 'Lady Libery' Halloween look sends chills to fans
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision amid King Charles 'failing' health
Taylor Swift celebrates fans' 'mass movement of joy' at Eras tour
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision amid King Charles 'failing' health
Tom Holland’s protective gesture for Zendaya earns him ‘green flag’ title
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision amid King Charles 'failing' health
Chris Brown under fire after allegations of sexual assault at 'Diddy’ Yacht party
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision amid King Charles 'failing' health
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Ryan Reynolds, pal Blake Lively spotted vibing
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision amid King Charles 'failing' health
Olivia Rodrigo reveals surprising thought from Guts World Tour first night
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision amid King Charles 'failing' health
Beyoncé pumps up Kamala Harris supporters at electrifying Houston rally
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision amid King Charles 'failing' health
Shakira reveals impact of music on her life after messy breakup with Gerard Piqué
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision amid King Charles 'failing' health
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco get cozy at annual Rare Impact Benefit event
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision amid King Charles 'failing' health
Bruce Springsteen makes striking endorsement for Kamala Harris