Chappell Roan gets into heated argument at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert film premiere

Chappell Roan once again embroiled herself in a heated exchangeat the world premiere of Olivia Rodrigo‘s Guts World Tour film on Friday.
The singer angrily confronted a photographer near the step-and-repeat at NYA Studios EAST in Los Angeles, accusing him of disrespecting her at the Grammys.
“You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys,” Roan could be heard saying in a viral clip.
She continued, “You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys. You yelled at me at the Grammy party. Yes. Yes... At the Universal after-party. I remember. You were so rude to me, and I deserve an apology for that. Yeah, yep yep, you do. No no no. You need to apologize to me.”
It is unclear whether the photographer apologized but the singer remained unbothered even after the heated incident and continued posing for photos, including with Olivia Rodrigo.
This is not the first time Chappell Roan got in to a heated exchange.
She has similar encounter on a red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards in September, where she responded to a photographer who yelled at her to“Shut the fuck up,” by responding: “You shut the fuck up.”