Ryan Reynolds cracks up Kelce brothers with hilarious Taylor Swift reference

Ryan Reynolds leaves Kelce brother in stitches!
During a recent episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Reynolds sends a hilarious voice message to promote Mint Mobile, a phone company he co-owns, which also sponsors the athlete brothers' podcast.
“Hi, it's Ryan Reynolds here for Mint Mobile. If you can hear my voice, it means that you're most likely a football fan or a 30-something-year-old woman,” the Deadpool actor said nodding to Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
He continued, “This podcast has an insane crossover appeal that I'm not totally sure I understand, but I think it's great.”
“Hold on, my producers are trying to get my attention … What? Oh, apparently this podcast is about American football, not the superior sport of Canadian football,” Reynolds jokingly added.
He concluded joking that the Mint Mobile phone plan is what “football fans and 30-something-year-old women can all root for.”
Reynolds voice message left Kelce brother in stiches, with Travis saying, “That’s just so good, man. He is literally the greatest.”
“That’s awesome,” Jason added with a big laugh.
Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively have become close with Travis Kelce since he started dating Taylor Swift.
On October 11, both of the couple went on a double date in New York City.