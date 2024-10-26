Ranbir Kapoor gives 37 takes for single scene in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Entertainment

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' was released in cinemas on 8 March 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • October 26, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor is a perfectionist for sure!

During a recent with Sony Max interview, director Luv Ranjan revealed that the Animal actor gave 37 Takes for a single scene in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

“It was the third day of the shoot and we took 37 takes of Ranbir,” the Pyaar Ka Punchnama director shared.

He further shared that after giving so many takes Kapoor came to him and said "If you are not 100 per cent happy, let me know, I’ll give one more. Don’t just say okay because I gave 37 takes."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2023, also starred Shraddha Kapoor in lead role, along with Dimple Kapadia, Hasleen Kaur, and others.

Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi also made their debut while Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha made cameo appearances in the film.

Later in the interview, the filmmaker also revealed the reason behind casting Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead, Tinni.

He shared that he wanted someone for the role who has a very simple and homely image.

“She did it very easily,” Ranjan added.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released in cinemas on 8 March 2023.

