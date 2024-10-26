Trending

Ayeza Khan, Bilal Abbas Khan to star alongside Fawad Khan in 'The Prisoner'?

Fawad Khan has also signed another project 'Behind the Scenes'

  by Web Desk
  October 26, 2024
Bilal Abbas and Ayeza Khan are reportedly set to join Fawad Khan for the highly anticipated crime thriller series, The Prisoner, according to IMDB listings.

Earlier this week, Variety confirmed that Fawad will take a lead role in the series, which is based on Omar Shahid’s bestselling novel.

The prisoner, set in 1990s Karachi, revolves around the story of two daring cops on a covert mission to dismantle a powerful political mafia.

According to IMDB, Fawad will play role of DSP Akbar Khan and Ayeza will take on the role of Mehreen Khan, while Bilal Abbas will portray DSP C Constantine D’Souza.

Prior to this, Fawad and Ayeza shared a screen in a TV commercial.

The series, created by Parisa Siddiqi and Ahmer Khan, is feuling excitement among fans with new rumors.

Besides this, Khan has also signed another project, Behind the Scenes, at the inaugural Tasveer Film Market.

Behind the Scenes, a newsroom thriller, will be produced by Bilal Sami, Raza Namazi and Suri Gopalan of Film Lab++, in collaboration with Khan. Meanwhile, Mohammed Ali Naqvi’s Modoxy Media has joined as executive producer.

It will also feature Mehreen Jabbar, Sarmad Khoosat behind the camera.

