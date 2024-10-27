Falak Shabir surprises Sarah Khan with ‘dream’ farmhouse

Trending

  by Web Desk
  October 27, 2024
Whether it is giving her roses every day to buying her a brand-new car on birthday, Falak Shabir has never seized to showcase her love for wife Sarah Khan.

But, this time Falak went an extra mile as he surprised Sarah with a dream farmhouse.

He had been secretly building the farmhouse and now that it is completed, he brought Khan to surprise her.

In the Falak's vlog, the couple, along with their daughter Alyana, could be seen spending quality time and making cherished memories together.

At one point, Sarah also got emotional after remembering her late father.

The romantic gesture has solidified Falak and Sarah's status as one of Pakistan's most beloved couple of industry with fans praising their adorable bond and sizzling chemistry.

One fan wrote, “Falak you are such a good husband and a good father too Sarah is very lucky.”

While another noted, “Sarah is so lucky! She ended up with the best man.”

“May Allah Almighty always be Gracious upon you and your lovely and beautiful Family!” noted the third.

The fourth added, “Sara is so lucky to have you as her life partner I must say.”

Falak Shabir and Sarah got married in July 2020 and welcomed their daughter on October 8, 2021.

