Royal

Princess Charlotte royal title at risk due to possible major change

The daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales will lose her royal title after a major shift

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024


Princess Charlotte's future royal title could be at risk due to a potential shift within the monarchy.

As per the royal expert, the line of succession rules suggested that the daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales will lose her royal title if Prince William ascends to the throne.

Loosing her birth title the young Royal could adopt a new one once her father becomes king. 

Celebrity broadcaster OSSA previously explained that Charlotte's "future will only change dramatically when her father succeeds in becoming grandfather as King".

The outlet added, "When that happens life as Charlotte knows it will look very different, in fact, there is a good chance she'll lose her titles when her dad is on the throne. By the time William is King of England, his eldest son George will be Prince of Wales."

After William will become the King, Prince George will be Prince of Wales but Charlottw won;t Princess of Wales as this title is for Royal lady.

It is explained by them, "Her right to be Princess of Wales flies out the window when her brother gets the official title of Prince of Wales because a Royal lady can only be a princess if she's married to a Prince or the daughter of a Prince. As George's sister, Charlotte doesn't fit either category."

Once Prince William was named Prince of Wales in 2022, she was designated Princess Charlotte of Wales.

The expert suggested that Princess Charlotte might emerge as the "next Princess Anne," with the possibility of receiving the Princess Royal title.

