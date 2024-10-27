Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse earn ‘great parents’ title with heartfelt move

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have set "great" parenting goals after welcoming their first child in March 2024.
The romantic couple, who went public about their relationship in December 2022, are spending some family time amid Halloween season in Los Angeles.
An insider told PEOPLE that the new parents are “doing great,” adding, "They are very much in love and happy. They take turns working so one of them can always care for their daughter.”
Robert and Suki reportedly took “turns” to look after their daughter amid their demanding schedules.
“Rob's an amazing dad. They are both great parents and truly enjoy it. They travel together as a family and love to bring their daughter along,” the tipster explained.
During their LA vacation, the couple enjoyed hiking, strolling to get a coffee and spending some quality time together between projects.
The source added, “Everything is pretty normal. They are working parents and enjoy quiet, simple family life when they're off."
Their busy schedules seemingly do not hinder their dedication to parenting and family bonding.
Moreover, the lovebirds made their first public appearance together at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic earlier this month since welcoming their daughter.
For the unversed, Robert and Suki got engaged in December 2023 and welcomed their first child in March 2024. They have not revealed the name of their baby girl yet.