Johnny Depp sends cryptic message to ex Amber Heard at ‘Modì’ premiere 

Johnny Depp has seemingly forgave ex-wife Amber Heard after their famous public trail in 2022.
The Pirates of the Caribbean alum attended the Rome Film Festival for the premiere his new film Modì – Three Days On The Wing Of Madness on October 26, 2024.
Johnny and Amber made headlines in 2022 after the renowned actor sued the Aquaman actress for defamation. After the trail ended, Amber paid $1 million to her ex partner to settle the lawsuit.
During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter at the red carpet, the upcoming film director send a cryptic message to Amber.
He said, “I can remember it all. Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad. The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is.”
The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star explained, “So for me, it happened. I learned, man. Everything that we experience, whether you’re given a snow cone or walking your dog, you learn something somewhere along the way.”
Johnny revealed that he does not have any ill feelings toward anyone, adding, “I don’t have this great reserve of hatred, because hatred requires caring. Why carry that baggage.”
He was joined by cast members Luisa Raineri, Bruno Gouery, Riccardo Scarmarcio and Antonia Desplat at the red carpet.
The most-awaited film will release on December 5, 2024.