Entertainment

Johnny Depp sends cryptic message to ex Amber Heard at ‘Modì’ premiere

Amber Heard paid $1 million to ex-husband Johnny Depp for defamation settlement

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Johnny Depp sends cryptic message to ex Amber Heard at ‘Modì’ premiere
Johnny Depp sends cryptic message to ex Amber Heard at ‘Modì’ premiere 

Johnny Depp has seemingly forgave ex-wife Amber Heard after their famous public trail in 2022.

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum attended the Rome Film Festival for the premiere his new film Modì – Three Days On The Wing Of Madness on October 26, 2024.

Johnny and Amber made headlines in 2022 after the renowned actor sued the Aquaman actress for defamation. After the trail ended, Amber paid $1 million to her ex partner to settle the lawsuit.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter at the red carpet, the upcoming film director send a cryptic message to Amber.

He said, “I can remember it all. Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad. The thing is, it simply just was, and it simply just is.”

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star explained, “So for me, it happened. I learned, man. Everything that we experience, whether you’re given a snow cone or walking your dog, you learn something somewhere along the way.”

Johnny revealed that he does not have any ill feelings toward anyone, adding, “I don’t have this great reserve of hatred, because hatred requires caring. Why carry that baggage.”

He was joined by cast members Luisa Raineri, Bruno Gouery, Riccardo Scarmarcio and Antonia Desplat at the red carpet.

The most-awaited film will release on December 5, 2024.

FC Barcelona secures historic win 4-0 over Real Madrid in La Liga

FC Barcelona secures historic win 4-0 over Real Madrid in La Liga
Taylor Swift drops subtle tribute to Travis Kelce at New Orleans Eras Tour concert

Taylor Swift drops subtle tribute to Travis Kelce at New Orleans Eras Tour concert
Ananya Panday simps over her bond with Shah Rukh Khan: 'best fathers'

Ananya Panday simps over her bond with Shah Rukh Khan: 'best fathers'

Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age

Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age

Entertainment News

Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Johnny Depp receives lifetime achievement award at Rome Film Festival
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Taylor Swift drops subtle tribute to Travis Kelce at New Orleans Eras Tour concert
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Reese Witherspoon finds joy in dating Oliver Haarmann: 'Having fun'
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Taylor Swift wows fans with NEW chic dress at New Orleans Eras Tour stop
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Beyoncé faces allegations as Amber Rose claims she ‘stole’ her RNC speech
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse earn ‘great parents’ title with heartfelt move
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s engagement countdown begins: Sources
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Ranbir Kapoor gives 37 takes for single scene in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Ryan Reynolds cracks up Kelce brothers with hilarious Taylor Swift reference
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Chappell Roan gets into heated argument at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert film premiere
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Tom Holland playful reaction on Timothée Chalamet’s praise as ‘ultimate rizz master’