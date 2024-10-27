Beyoncé faces allegations as Amber Rose claims she ‘stole’ her RNC speech

Amber Rose has stirred up controversy by accusing Beyoncé of copying her Republican National Convention speech after her appearance at Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in Houston on Friday, claiming, "She wanna be me so bad."
“She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech,” Rose wrote on Instagram, according to a screenshot from the Shade Room.
Notably, there are many similarities in their speeches, both have discussed the iimportance of motherhood and how that impacts their voting.
In a speech, the Halo singer said, “I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother.”
She added, “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.”
The Grammys winner continued, “Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” she added. “We must vote, and we need you.”
However, in July, Rose stated at the RNC, “My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe, and giving them an opportunity for a better life.”
The Sister Code star added, “That’s something that unites all American parents, whether we’re Republicans, Democrats, Conservatives, or Liberals — we all want a better country for our children.”
She noted, “But I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump, President of the United States.”