Reese Witherspoon finds joy in dating Oliver Haarmann: 'Having fun'

The sources confirmed Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann's romance in September

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Reese Witherspoon is savouring her new romance with Oliver Haarmann!

As per PEOPLE, a source shared that The Morning Show actress is “having fun” with the businessman, who is a minority co-owner of the NHL's New York Islanders and founding partner of Searchlight Capital.

“Reese is doing great and enjoys dating. She's having fun with Oliver,” the source said.

They added, “She often flies between Nashville and N.Y.C. to see him. He's spending time with her kids too.”

The tipster revealed that Haarmann has been getting closer to Witherspoon’s sons Deacon Phillippe, 21, and Tennessee James Toth, 12, whom she shares with exes Ryan Phillippe, 50, and Jim Toth, 54.

According to the insider, they weren’t “sure if he's met” her daughter Ava Phillippe, 25, “yet.”

"Reese loves that he's a businessman and not into Hollywood," the source added.

Notably, the couple have ignited their dating rumours after they were spotted in New York City together on September 4, subsequently, multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that Witherspoon and Haarmann have started dating each other.

They were also spotted in the Big Apple dining at L'Artusi in the West Village neighbourhood on July 30.

