King Charles shatters Prince William's dreams with powerful decision 

King Charles has seemingly given a stern message to Prince William amid rumours of his abdication.
The monarch, who has just completed his 11-day tour of Australia and Samoa, will not step down from the throne till his last breaths, a senior royal expert claimed.
Charles Rae told GB News that King Charles "looked tired" in some of the events due to his health woes, but His Majesty's determination is a sign that he will not pass on the crown to William any time soon.
Before leaving Samoa, the King of England made an emotional comment, stating that he shall "always remain devoted to this part of the world", and that he "survives long enough to come back again and see you."
Speaking of it, the royal commentator said, "His one liners are quite good as well. And his comment about 'surviving long enough' was done tongue in cheek, thinking he will hopefully come back one one day."
Charles revealed that the monarch's first big foreign tour since his cancer diagnosis was "gruelling." He added, "[The monarch] will be glad to get back home, and glad to restart this cancer treatment."
While addressing the growing speculations about King Charles' abdication, Rae said that he will not give it all up before his death.
"That's just not in his psyche. The monarchy exists and when he passes on, then William will become King... That's just not going to happen at all. Never," he shared.