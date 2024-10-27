King Charles to resume 'full' international travel plan amid cancer battle

In a significant health update amid his ongoing battle with cancer, King Charles has announced plans to resume a "full programme of international travel.”
As per Buckingham Palace, the British monarch will continue a “full” programme of international travel next year.
It comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla wrapped up their 8-day successful tour of Australia and Samo.
A senior palace official told GB News, “We’re now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour program for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms.”
The doctors of King Charles allowed him to carry out two international tours in the spring and autumn of 2025, but it will depend on medical guidance as the date approaches.
Meanwhile, the Foreign Office also shared that the king is well enough to travel overseas next year, and Buckingham Palace is awaiting government proposals to plan Charles' next trip.
Notably, the King and Queen made a very successful trip to Australia, with many being turned away from an official meet-and-greet outside the Sydney Opera House as the venue had reached its capacity of 10,000 people.