Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter groove to ‘Espresso’ in surprise duet

Taylor Swift delighted fans with surprise duet alongside pal Sabrina Carpenter during Eras Tour concert at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
On Saturday, October 26, 2024, the pop star told the crowd that someone else's song “got stuck in my head” before introducing her musician friend.
Then the Love Story singer started playing Sabrina’s summer hit track Espresso on her guitar and said “Is it okay if I call you and you can say hello?” on her phone.
After the fan favourite duet performance, Taylor appreciated the Please Please Please crooner, “She literally has a day off. She's on tour. It's crazy that she came to perform for us.”
The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker also performed Hits Different and 1989 Opener Welcome to New York for the fans.
In the same show, Taylor donned a new sparkly Koi fish-printed dress.
She wore a low V-neck ensemble with an orange bodice with a white and blue skirt for a surprise set.
The Cruel Summer singer finished her look with pair of blue dance heels for the concert night.
Moreover, Taylor Swift will conclude her 152nd and final concert in Vancouver, BC, on December 8, 2024.