Prince William issues delightful statement as King Charles returns to UK 

Prince William celebrated a major milestone as his father King Charles returned to the UK from his headline-making trip to Australia and Samoa.
On October 27, the Prince of Wales released delightful photos from the recording of his upcoming two-part ITV docuseries, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness on social media.
The future King shared that his new television project will air on coming Wednesday and Thursday.
William wrote, "Watch ‘Prince William: We Can End Homelessness’ this coming Wednesday and Thursday, on @itv and @itvxofficial."
Speaking of his passion project, the father-of-three added, "The documentary follows the first year of @homewardsuk – a five-year programme founded by The Prince and The Royal Foundation which aims to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness – making it rare, brief and unrepeated."
Moreover, the caption of the new post highlighted that the issue of homelessness has been very close to the Prince's heart ever since he visited The Passage Charity with his mother, Princess Diana, as a child.
In the end, William said, "Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey so far."