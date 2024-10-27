Royal

Prince William issues delightful statement as King Charles returns to UK

Prince William celebrates major milestone after his father ends his headline-making royal tour

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Prince William issues delightful statement as King Charles returns to UK
Prince William issues delightful statement as King Charles returns to UK 

Prince William celebrated a major milestone as his father King Charles returned to the UK from his headline-making trip to Australia and Samoa. 

On October 27, the Prince of Wales released delightful photos from the recording of his upcoming two-part ITV docuseries, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness on social media. 

The future King shared that his new television project will air on coming Wednesday and Thursday. 

William wrote, "Watch ‘Prince William: We Can End Homelessness’ this coming Wednesday and Thursday, on @itv and @itvxofficial."

Speaking of his passion project, the father-of-three added, "The documentary follows the first year of @homewardsuk – a five-year programme founded by The Prince and The Royal Foundation which aims to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness – making it rare, brief and unrepeated."

Moreover, the caption of the new post highlighted that the issue of homelessness has been very close to the Prince's heart ever since he visited The Passage Charity with his mother, Princess Diana, as a child. 

In the end, William said, "Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey so far."

Zara Tindall welcomes new royal member as her ‘new best friend’

Zara Tindall welcomes new royal member as her ‘new best friend’
Bulgaria holds seventh election in four years amid ongoing political deadlock

Bulgaria holds seventh election in four years amid ongoing political deadlock
Ajay Devgn's long-delayed film 'Naam' to release on THIS date

Ajay Devgn's long-delayed film 'Naam' to release on THIS date

Ayeza Khan wishes farewell to October and 'all good things'

Ayeza Khan wishes farewell to October and 'all good things'

Royal News

Ayeza Khan wishes farewell to October and 'all good things'
Zara Tindall welcomes new royal member as her ‘new best friend’
Ayeza Khan wishes farewell to October and 'all good things'
Prince Harry makes 'positive move' after Prince William’s emotional statement
Ayeza Khan wishes farewell to October and 'all good things'
King Charles to resume 'full' international travel plan amid cancer battle
Ayeza Khan wishes farewell to October and 'all good things'
King Charles shatters Prince William's dreams with powerful decision
Ayeza Khan wishes farewell to October and 'all good things'
Prince William addresses Prince Harry publicly for first time in six years
Ayeza Khan wishes farewell to October and 'all good things'
Princess Charlotte royal title at risk due to possible major change
Ayeza Khan wishes farewell to October and 'all good things'
King Charles, Queen Camilla share heartfelt farewell to Australia and Samoa
Ayeza Khan wishes farewell to October and 'all good things'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle part ways professionally citing ‘toxicity’ issues
Ayeza Khan wishes farewell to October and 'all good things'
Prince George’s frustration with litter picking sparks concern for planet’s future
Ayeza Khan wishes farewell to October and 'all good things'
Queen Camilla becomes 'extremely emotional' over Samoa's warm hospitality
Ayeza Khan wishes farewell to October and 'all good things'
King Charles breaks silence on abdication amid Prince William's 'preparations'
Ayeza Khan wishes farewell to October and 'all good things'
Prince William supports Princess Kate in changing royal tradition