Meghan Markle 'will leave' Prince Harry one day, Royal expert claims

A royal expert has suggested that Meghan Markle may eventually end her marriage to Prince Harry, citing her history of distancing herself from significant relationships.
Hugo Vickers, a royal historian, notes that Meghan, 43, has consistently cut ties with family and friends throughout her life, raising concerns about her future with Harry.
Vickers believes that there will come a time when Meghan feels she no longer needs Harry, a conclusion drawn from her past behaviour of severing connections with loved ones, including her father, first husband, and best friend, Jessica Mulroney.
He argues that "people usually act in character" and warns that Prince Harry might be next on Meghan's list.
This insight comes amid reports of both Meghan and Harry making solo public appearances, indicating a potential shift in their relationship dynamics.
The royal expert, 72, told The Sun: "So, who is going to be next for the chop? I think inevitably, probably Prince Harry, and there'll come a time when she'll think that she doesn't need him."
He believes Harry will one day be painted as the person "in the wrong" and Meghan will claim he "behaved like all the others".
Mr Vickers doesn't think Meghan's projects "have done Harry any good" and believes Harry is more successful when he is involved in initiatives close to his heart, like the Invictus Games.
The biographer says Harry has "allowed" himself to become a "victim" while in a relationship with Meghan and now he's "always complaining about everything".
He believes that Harry's Oprah interview, Netflix show and memoir Spare "wouldn't have happened" without Meghan, but also concedes that Harry was complicit with it.
Mr Vickers told the paper: "My reading of it is, she detected that he was uncomfortable about certain things, and in a way, she exploited that and fed on it to the point that he definitely went willingly."
Last month, Harry crisscrossed the world alone, visiting New York, London and Southern Africa to promote charitable causes.
Meanwhile, Meghan walked the red carpet without her husband and met young girls to mark International Day of the Girl.
A source close to the couple explained the reason for the solo appearance is down to a shift in their ventures. The pal told People magazine: "It's clear that a twin-track approach is evolving." While another pal added: "The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple.