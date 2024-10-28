Royal

King Charles shares surprising video after Prince William's olive branch to Harry

The Prince of Wales addresses the Duke of Sussex publicly for the first time in six years

  • October 28, 2024


King Charles has subtly reacted to Prince William extending olive branch to Prince Harry.

The monarch posted a montage of his Australia and Samoa trip, right after the Prince of Wales addressed the Duke of Sussex for the first time in many years.

William addressed his younger in the upcoming two-part documentary titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

He shared some fond memories with Harry and their mother Princess Diana.

"My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect," William noted.

A day after the future King’s remarks, the royal family posted a video on behalf of Charles to express gratitude for successful Australia and Samoa tour.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, the royal family penned, “Thank you to all those who turned out to support Their Majesties in Australia and Samoa.”

It is important to mention that King Charles and Queen Camilla began their Samoa tour on October 23, 2024.

During the last stop of the trip, his majesty gave a remarkable speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which took place for the first time in the Island country.

In his powerful monologue, Charles requested people to join hands and make the better future for the coming generations.

The royal couple concluded their Samoa stop on October 26, 2024.

