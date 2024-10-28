King Charles close one shares rare update on monarch's 'terrifying' cancer

King Charles III's close relative spilled beans on monarch's concerning health condition after he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles has opened up about his majesty's "terrifying" cancer, following his mother and Charles successful tour to Australia and Samoa.
Speaking to PEOPLE, Charles' stepson noted, "It’s a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever capacity, it’s a very worrying thing."
He further admitted, “But my mother is strong as well. She supports him in every way. I think it’s wonderful to have someone you love by your side.”
The British food writer continued “He is doing what he can. He’s following the advice of his doctors. Fingers crossed, touch wood.”
He gushed over his mother's passion for serving monarchy, noting, “I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s at an age when most people think of retiring, but she never complains; she just gets on with it.”
This update from Tom Parker Bowles comes shortly after the reports of King Charles plans of a “full program” of spring and autumn foreign tours in 2025, emerged.
King Charles marked his first international tour to Australia and then Samoa with Queen Camilla last week, since being diagnosed with cancer in February this year.
It was also Charles' first trip to Australia as the head of states after being ascending to the throne in 2022, following Queen Elizabeth II's death.