Royal

King Charles close one shares rare update on monarch's 'terrifying' cancer

The British monarch returned from his highly anticipated Australia-Samoa trip with Queen Camilla on Saturday

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024


King Charles III's close relative spilled beans on monarch's concerning health condition after he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles has opened up about his majesty's "terrifying" cancer, following his mother and Charles successful tour to Australia and Samoa.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Charles' stepson noted, "It’s a terrifying disease, and when someone close to you gets it in whatever capacity, it’s a very worrying thing."

He further admitted, “But my mother is strong as well. She supports him in every way. I think it’s wonderful to have someone you love by your side.”

The British food writer continued “He is doing what he can. He’s following the advice of his doctors. Fingers crossed, touch wood.”

He gushed over his mother's passion for serving monarchy, noting, “I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s at an age when most people think of retiring, but she never complains; she just gets on with it.”

This update from Tom Parker Bowles comes shortly after the reports of King Charles plans of a “full program” of spring and autumn foreign tours in 2025, emerged.

King Charles marked his first international tour to Australia and then Samoa with Queen Camilla last week, since being diagnosed with cancer in February this year.

It was also Charles' first trip to Australia as the head of states after being ascending to the throne in 2022, following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Taylor Swift wanted Diddy to be her 'dream' date at prom?

Taylor Swift wanted Diddy to be her 'dream' date at prom?
King Charles close one shares rare update on monarch's 'terrifying' cancer

King Charles close one shares rare update on monarch's 'terrifying' cancer
Suhana Khan basks in 'splendid sunsets' of Dubai with her cousin sister

Suhana Khan basks in 'splendid sunsets' of Dubai with her cousin sister

Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne

Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne

Royal News

Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
King Charles shares surprising video after Prince William's olive branch to Harry
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Meghan Markle 'will leave' Prince Harry one day, Royal expert claims
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Kate Middleton, late Queen built strong bond with simple formula
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Prince William shares adorable unseen childhood photos with Princess Diana
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Prince William discusses major crisis with his children
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Zara Tindall welcomes new royal member as her ‘new best friend’
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Prince Harry makes 'positive move' after Prince William’s emotional statement
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Prince William issues delightful statement as King Charles returns to UK
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
King Charles to resume 'full' international travel plan amid cancer battle
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
King Charles shatters Prince William's dreams with powerful decision