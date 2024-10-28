Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne

Prince William brought major changes in his personality to take over the throne amid King Charles' 'failing' health.
The Prince of Wales has updated his "priorities" since the cancer diagnosis of his father and wife, Princess Kate, who recently completed her chemotherapy.
According to GB, royal expert Judi James claimed that William's changed body language indicates his preparation for the crown.
She said, "William's recent change of style and his much less cautious-looking and less formal body language seems to indicate both a growing confidence in terms of his stepping up to the throne and an update in his priorities since Kate's and his father's illnesses."
Notably, these comments came amid reports that William and Catherine have been bracing themselves to become monarchs as Charles's doctors advised him to slow down.
In Touch Weekly claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales want the King to "go on as long as he physically wants to."
However, the source shared that, "there is that horrible reality of the fact he’s not getting any younger, and his condition means that the time to step up will be sooner rather than later in the years ahead."