  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s beloved daughter, is currently enjoying the beaches and good vibes with cousin sister Alia Chhiba in Dubai, UAE.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, the Archies starlet dropped an image that is testimony of the lovely bond the youngsters share.

The picture proved that the sisters were truly having a blast witnessing the sunsets in UAE while sipping over their favourite coffee latte’s on the beach.

While the 24-year-old looked stunning in a multi-coloured beachwear, her sister Chhiba could not take her eyes off the diva.

Captioning the click, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter wrote, “Sunsetz with sis” tagging Chibba and pal Manavi Gaur, who seemingly took the photo credit. 

To note, the star kid shares a massive fandom of 6 M followers, owing to her active social media appearances and her status as King Khan’s daughter.

For those thinking who is the new sister in town, Alia Chibba is Suhana’s first cousin and the daughter of her mother, Gauri’s brother Vikrant Chhiba.

Meanwhile, on the professional front Suhana Khan is set to make her big screen debut opposite her father SRK in Sujoy Ghosh’s King and the wait is worth it. 

Suhana Khan basks in 'splendid sunsets' of Dubai with her cousin sister

