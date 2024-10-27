Royal

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath

Pippa and her husband moved into the expansive 145-acre property two years ago

  • October 27, 2024

 Mr. Matthews submitted a Highway Declaration Notice to West Berkshire Council


Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have ignited controversy in their West Berkshire village by shutting off a footpath on their £15 million estate. 

This choice has polarized the local community, with some residents unhappy about losing access to a well-trodden path, while others back the couple's right to privacy. 

The Princess of Wales's sister and her finance tycoon husband moved into the expansive 145-acre property two years ago. 

Formerly owned by the late Sir Terence Conran, the estate permitted locals to use a country lane that led to the mansion's private drive.

One villager expressed outrage at the couple's decision, stating: "I like to walk, and I don't see why I can't walk there. I have been walking along there for 50 years." 

The resident added: "When Sir Terence had it, he had no objections. I think we should have a right to roam." 

Another local echoed these sentiments, saying: "It is a lovely walk. Although it wasn't officially a footpath, Sir Terence didn't have any objections. He was very nice. Everyone liked him. He was quite involved in the village." 

Some villagers feel the couple are "depriving the village of an amenity" and "throwing their weight around." 

Middleton and Matthews have taken decisive action to restrict access to their property. Signs warning "Private: No Public Access" and "No Trespassing" have appeared around the estate. 

In March, Mr. Matthews submitted a Highway Declaration Notice to West Berkshire Council through his estate manager. 

This document clearly marks out the couple's private territory. The road previously used by locals is now off limits. However, the decision is not yet final. 

Eugene Futcher, chairman of the West Berkshire Ramblers, has launched a counter application. He seeks to have the driveway declared a public right of way.

Prince William discusses major crisis with his children
Zara Tindall welcomes new royal member as her 'new best friend'
Prince Harry makes 'positive move' after Prince William's emotional statement
Prince William issues delightful statement as King Charles returns to UK
King Charles to resume 'full' international travel plan amid cancer battle
King Charles shatters Prince William's dreams with powerful decision
Prince William addresses Prince Harry publicly for first time in six years
Princess Charlotte royal title at risk due to possible major change
King Charles, Queen Camilla share heartfelt farewell to Australia and Samoa
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle part ways professionally citing 'toxicity' issues
Prince George's frustration with litter picking sparks concern for planet's future
Queen Camilla becomes 'extremely emotional' over Samoa's warm hospitality