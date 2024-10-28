Entertainment

Taylor Swift wanted Diddy to be her 'dream' date at prom?

The Eras Tour starlet made a shocking statement describing Sean Diddy Combs as her ideal prom partner

  by Web Desk
  October 28, 2024


Taylor Swift is revealing her “dream” prom date!

In a 13-year-old resurfaced video that was filmed over a decade before Sean Diddy Combs got apprehended for sex trafficking and related charges, the Eras Tour hitmaker was seen saying that the disgraced rapper would be her ultimate prom date.

The Cruel Summer crooner, who was just 21 years at that time, made an appearance on the Rachael Ray show where she played a celebrity quiz game in 2011.

In the game, the Enchanted singer was asked a series of rapid-fire questions, to which she had to answer by holding up props that featured the photos of various music artists including Justin Timberlake, Sheryl Crow, and Diddy.

When the host questioned Swift about whom she would like to take to prom, the Love Story singer picked up those that featured Sean Combs, Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow, Katy Perry, and Justin Timberlake, speaking of which Ray quipped, “Why that spectacular array of people?”

“Diddy’s really always been very nice to me. He would be fun to be in the prom group," said Taylor swift as she started explaining reasons behind her choices.

Speaking about Katy Perry, the Blank Space singer expressed, “Well, Katy would just be so much fun. She’s just, like, crazy fun, like spontaneous.”

“Justin’s the same way, and he’s really funny,” said Swift of Justin Timberlake. Explaining the reason behind picking Sheryl Crow, she said, “Sheryl’s really down-to-earth and really cool.”

As for choosing Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift said, “And JLo would be like a good dancer.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Eras Tour artist is currently on the final leg of her hit tour.

