Royal

Kate Middleton receives a nod from King Charles for huge royal title

The Princess of Wales has returned to the royal duties in full swing after recovering from cancer last month

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024


King Charles has reportedly expressed his satisfaction over Kate Middleton and Prince William taking on his royal legacy after his passing. 

The 75-year-old monarch, who has been juggling his treatment and royal duties after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year is said to be "happy" as the Prince and Princess of Wales gear up to become King and Queen amid Charles "deteriorating" health.

An insider has exclusively told InTouch that “The last thing Kate and William want to do is to put a case forward for Charles to abdicate.They want him to go on as long as he physically wants to."

However, the "horrible reality of the fact is that he’s not getting any younger, and his condition means that time to step up will be sooner rather than later in the years ahead."

While shedding light on King Charles thoughts over Kate and William's ascension to the throne, the insider noted that his majesty thinks “They’ll be wonderful monarchs. William has been preparing all his life, but Kate has shown herself to be equally capable.”

“Charles is so happy William chose such a wonderful partner and future queen, it’s a big worry off his mind because he knows the monarchy will be in good hands," added the source.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on a brief break with their kids, George, Charlotte and Louis for Halloween. 

