Bilal Ashraf serves great monochrome swag in fashion photoshoot

Bilal Ashraf proved that he is a pure fashion lover at heart!
Turning to his Instagram account over the weekend, the Yunhi star shared monochrome glimpses from his breathtaking photoshoot.
The images encapsulated the actor sitting by the beach, looking dapper in a blazer and signature sunglasses.
Therefore, the carousel was never-ending as Bilal continued exuding immense grace and elegance.
Shorty after the photoshoot went viral, the Janaan star's admirers rushed to the comments section and poured love.
One wrote, "Handsome."
"olalalalalal," expressed the second.
" The most handsome man on earth," penned the other.
" Please cast this man as a new JOHN WICK," another commented.
On the professional front, Bilal Ashraf has a new mega budget filmed lined up titled Khan Sahab.
Recently, the star shared BTS peeks seemingly from his upcoming project where he channeled the beast look.