Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco kick off Halloween fest with first couple's costume reveal

The 'Calm Down' singer shares the spooky spirit by revealing the first couple's costume before Halloween

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have kicked off the Halloween festivities in style by debuting their first-ever couple's costume.

Taking to her Instagram, the Only Murder In the Building star dropped a carousel of images featuring the music producer, celebrating the spooky season.

In shared photos, Gomez can be seen dressed as Alice In Wonderland while Benny wore the costume of the Mad Hatter.

The photos displayed the Calm Down singer lounging on a couch, legs spread apart, while Benny stood on the cushions next to her, sporting a quirky expression that matched his character perfectly.


Revealing her inspiration for her look Gomez wrote in her caption, “Curiouser and curiouser..,”

Soon after she dropped the carousel Benny Blanco took the comment section to share the quirky response, “my prosthetics r giving handsome squidward meets longlegs.”

Notably, the spooky Halloween post drooped two months after she ignited her engagement rumours with the mirror selfie that had the heart emoji over her left-hand ring finger.

In a shared picture, the Single Soon songstress took a selfie in the bathroom mirror alongside Benny who spotted behind her in an undershirt and floral trousers.

For the unversed, Gomez went public with Benny in December 2023, revealing that they had been secretly dating for six months.

