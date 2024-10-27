Madhuri Dixit breaks her silence on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, 'Singham Again' box office clash 

Madhuri Dixit reacted to the box office clash between her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again.
Speaking with Pink Villa, the Kalank actress recalled a similar incident, “I think even in the past, I can't remember Dil or Beta, two films had released at the same time, and similarly, like big star cast in both the movies and everything, and both movies did well."
He added, "And it's up to the audience; basically, they have to decide which one they have liked and which one they would like to see. And so the final test is in the theatre; that's where everything will happen."
"So we can only hope for the best, and we can only say, ‘We have a good product; please come and watch," Dixit continued.
She went on, “It's very hard to predict which film will run or not. But I know that we have made a good product. But we all have worked very hard. We've tried to do a very entertaining film, and right now, my hope would be just, ‘I hope they like it."
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles while Ajay Devgn will reprise the role of a brutal cop.
To note, Kartik Aaryan's starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 faced a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.