Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere

Entertainment

Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of her film 'Maria', held at AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Angelina Jolie's has made glamorous return to the red carpet once again!

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress brought her signature style at the premiere of her film Maria, which took place during the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 26.

For the event, Jolie slipped into a long nude-colored silk gown, which she styled with a shawl like black jacket.

She complemented her look with drop earrings, bold red lipstick and subtle eye makeup, with just a little eyeshadow and black eyeliner.

For the manicure, the 49-year-old actress opted for red nails, matching with her lip to complete her striking red-carpet look.

However, Jolie surprised fans with a stylish twist, which is her rarely seen curly hairstyle.

The Salt actress, who typically wears her hair straight or in a chic updo, opted for a voluminous beachy curl, styled with a side parting.

This is the second time Jolie has been seen with curls. The first she appeared with curls was in September in CR Fashion Book.

Angelina Jolie plays the role of late opera singer Maria Callas in the biopic directed by Pablo Larraín.

To note, Maria received a standing ovation at the New York Film Festival in September.

