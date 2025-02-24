Royal

King Charles to host Donald Trump at Balmoral Castle during state visit

PM Keir Starmer might invite Donald Trump to the UK when he travels to the US this week

  • February 24, 2025
King Charles is set to host Donald Trump at Balmoral Castle during the US President's upcoming second state visit.

As per The Sun, the political and royal sources are suggesting that the invitation could be made in days, communicated by the PM Keir Starmer once he arrives at the Oval Office on Thursday to hold talks with Trump.

A senior government insider told the outlet that “Balmoral would be the obvious choice” for the Trump, given his Scottish heritage and his ownership of a nearby golf course

"He's already been to Windsor and Buckingham Palace, so Balmoral is being talked about. Everyone knows he loves Scotland and it's near his golf course,” a Whitehall insider said.

The castle, located in Aberdeenshire, is where where the monarch spends the summer with the extended Royal Family.

Meanwhile, The Mail on Sunday claimed that Trump may send an invite to The Prince of Wales, when he meets Sir Keir Starmer later this week.

This development comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla are preparing for their biggest royal tour yet - a "charm offensive" in the USA and Canada. 

