Cillian Murphy announces shocking plans for 2025 after whirlwind year

After shattering box-office with his Oscar-winning films, Cillian Murphy has now revealed his shocking plans for 2025.
During a recent interview with Brendan O'Connor programme on RTÉ Radio 1, the Peaky Blinders actor revealed that he plans to take a well-deserved break next year.
"I mostly want to have a rest next year," he shared.
Murphy further added, “I just went straight back to work. That was my way of dealing with it. It was an amazing dream-like thing to happen. I still haven't fully figured it out.”
In March, Murphy won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, becoming the first Irish-born actor to bag the award.
Describing his Oscar win, Murphy said he felt “like being caught up in a benign avalanche.”
“I was reading about Seamus Heaney and I'm not drawing any equivalence between myself and that great man but he said that after he won the Nobel Prize and I thought that was a brilliant way of putting it,” he added.
Murphy concluded, “But genuinely, at the end of it, you're very happy just going back to being a civilian and a normal person again. I certainly am."
Before taking a break, Cillian Murphy is set to reprise the iconic role of crime boss Tommy Shelby for the highly-anticipated Peaky Blinders film.