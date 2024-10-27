Kamala Harris accidently caught swearing on camera

World

  by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Kamala Harris was accidently caught swearing and joking on camera as she drank a beer at a bar in Michigan on Saturday.

In the video making round on social media, the presidential candidate can be seen sharing a beer with Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer following a rally in the crucial swing state.

While talking, Kamala appeared to forget the presence of cameras for a moment, and joked that the media was ‘listening to everything’ they said.

After realizing the media was still rolling, she said, "Oh, we have microphones in here, they're listening to everything”"I didn't notice that. We just told all the family secrets, s***" Harris humorously added and burst into laughter.

The lighthearted moment comes just hours after Harris attended a rally alongside Michelle Obama.

“I hope you’ll forgive me if I’m a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon,” the former first lady told the crowd.

She further added, “A known slumlord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse, all this while we pick apart Kamala’s answers in interviews, he doesn’t even have the courage to do.”

“So, I am praying that those of us contemplating voting for Trump or not voting at all will snap out of whatever fog they are in,” Obama said.



