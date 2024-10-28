Entertainment

Adele breaks silence on ‘rare’ medical disease that left her partially deaf

Celine Dion joined 'Hello' singer's Las Vegas residency concert on Saturday, October 26, 2024

  October 28, 2024


Adele has opened up about a “rare” medical condition that is hard to treat and extremely painful.

The Rolling in the Deep crooner got candid about her struggle with a rare water bacterium during her show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in August.

Adele revealed that the bacteria has affected her hearing, almost leaving her partially deaf.

She said, “I have an ear infection, which is pretty grim.”

The Hello singer added, “I’ve never had one before. It’s the most painful thing that’s ever, ever happened to me. It was worse than childbirth. It’s a rare water bacteria. It’s very hard to treat. I was on the wrong antibiotics for a few days and they managed to give me one that started to work.”

Reflecting on her miserable state, Adele, 36, shared that at one point she wanted to chop her ear off due to extreme pain.

The Grammy winner singer explained, “I wanted to chop my ear off a few times. I’m no longer in pain, which is great but I’m a bit deaf in my left ear.”

On the work front, Celine Dion graced Adele’s Las Vegas residency show on October 26, 2024.

After seeing the renowned singer in the crowd, Adele became very emotional and started crying.

