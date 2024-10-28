Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet makes surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest

The 'Dune' star shocked fans with surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest on Sunday, October 27, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024


Timothée Chalamet has made an unexpected appearance at his own look-alike contest in Lower Manhattan, New York.

On Sunday, October 27, 2024, hundreds of people gathered who looked like the Call Me by Your Name star.

After a dispersal order from police, one person was arrested at the event.

Timothée dodged his bodyguards and took pictures with fans and his doppelgängers, as seen in the viral clips.

Some of the doppelgängers were dressed like his characters in Willy Wonka and the Dune movies.

A fan commented under the viral clip, “Will the real Timothee Chalamet please stand up.”

Another wrote, “Am sure if he took part he will not come first.”

“I get jumpee when i see celebs pics now on news channels i always think they died,” the third noted.

As per AP news, when crowd started getting bigger, police ordered the large group to leave and fined the organisers with $500 for an “unpermitted costume contest.”

The man who staged the event, Paige Nguyen, said, “It started off as a silly joke and now it’s turned pandemonium.”

Notably, the winner of the contest turned out to be Miles Mitchell, a 21-year-old Staten Island resident, who donned a purple Willy Wonka outfit.

