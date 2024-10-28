Trending

Feroze Khan turns showstopper for Humayun Alamgir at TDAP Fashion Week

'Humraaz' actor Feroze Khan walks the ramp at the TDAP Fashion Week

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
Feroze Khan turns showstopper for Humayun Alamgir at TDAP Fashion Week
Feroze Khan turns showstopper for Humayun Alamgir at TDAP Fashion Week 

Feroze Khan proved he is not just an actor but an epic showstopper as well!

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Ishqiya actor posted a video walking the ramp, flaunting Humayun Alamgir’s designer wardrobe collection.

The video showed Khan entering the star-studded venue in style accompanied by wife Zainab. 

This 2-minute long clip then transformed showing Khan getting ready for the event. 


He walked the ramp exuding elegance and grace in a grey blazer look with his signature sunglasses doing the talking.

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, eagle-eyed fans thronged the comments section with praise for the actor.

One fan in awe of Khan's fashion event look wrote, “hero, in every sense of the world.”

“Feroze is the prince,” penned another.

“You rocked it as always,"  the third expressed.

The fourth noted, “Your appearance is truly captivating.”

For the unversed, amid all the divorce controversy surrounding his first wife Syeda Alizey the star has been under constant scrutiny.

After facing a tough battle, the actor is finally living a blissful married life with his second wife.

On the work front, Feroze Khan is starring in new drama Humraaz alongside Ayeza Khan. 

Taylor Swift wanted Diddy to be her 'dream' date at prom?

Taylor Swift wanted Diddy to be her 'dream' date at prom?
King Charles close one shares rare update on monarch's 'terrifying' cancer

King Charles close one shares rare update on monarch's 'terrifying' cancer
Suhana Khan basks in 'splendid sunsets' of Dubai with her cousin sister

Suhana Khan basks in 'splendid sunsets' of Dubai with her cousin sister

Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne

Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne

Trending News

Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Suhana Khan basks in 'splendid sunsets' of Dubai with her cousin sister
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Ananya Panday teases new development in 'Call Me Bae' season 2
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Billie Eilish makes Hania Amir groove to her iconic hits at NYC concert
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Ayeza Khan sparks curiosity with intriguing question about future drama
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Madhuri Dixit breaks silence on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Singham Again' box office clash
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur bring heat to UFC match
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Ranveer Singh bags first international trip post baby's birth
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Ajay Devgn's long-delayed film 'Naam' to release on THIS date
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Ayeza Khan wishes farewell to October and 'all good things'
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Bilal Ashraf serves great monochrome swag in fashion photoshoot
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Alizeh Shah claps back at her fashion critics: 'Not a public property'
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
Ananya Panday simps over her bond with Shah Rukh Khan: 'best fathers'