Feroze Khan turns showstopper for Humayun Alamgir at TDAP Fashion Week 

Feroze Khan proved he is not just an actor but an epic showstopper as well!
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Ishqiya actor posted a video walking the ramp, flaunting Humayun Alamgir’s designer wardrobe collection.
The video showed Khan entering the star-studded venue in style accompanied by wife Zainab.
This 2-minute long clip then transformed showing Khan getting ready for the event.
He walked the ramp exuding elegance and grace in a grey blazer look with his signature sunglasses doing the talking.
Soon after the video surfaced on social media, eagle-eyed fans thronged the comments section with praise for the actor.
One fan in awe of Khan's fashion event look wrote, “hero, in every sense of the world.”
“Feroze is the prince,” penned another.
“You rocked it as always," the third expressed.
The fourth noted, “Your appearance is truly captivating.”
For the unversed, amid all the divorce controversy surrounding his first wife Syeda Alizey the star has been under constant scrutiny.
After facing a tough battle, the actor is finally living a blissful married life with his second wife.
On the work front, Feroze Khan is starring in new drama Humraaz alongside Ayeza Khan.