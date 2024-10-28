Amber Rose shares first statement after claiming Beyoncé ‘stole’ her speech

Amber Rose is opening up about her allegation that Beyoncé “stole” her speech!
In a clip shared by The Shade Room on Instagram on Saturday, October 26, Queen Bey was filmed giving speech at Kamala Harris’ Houston rally where she officially endorsed the Vice President as her choice for the upcoming US election against the Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Commenting on the video, the American model Amber Rose slammed the TEXAS HOLD ‘EM singer by alleging that she copied her speech at the rally.
“She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech,” wrote the model.
However, in a surprising twist, Rose now claims that her comment was just to troll Beyoncé and she did not have any negative intention behind it.
While stepping out for a Hollywood Halloween party, the TV personality was caught up by the photographers who questioned her about the comment to which the model said that she ‘wasn’t throwing shade at Beyoncé – she was just trolling a friend,” reported TMZ.
“It's funny 'cause even trolling isn't safe anymore ... 'cause even little jokes can blow up wide,” said Amber Rose.
Rose also said that she trolls her pals whenever given a chance and this was one of those times as the Cowboy Carter artist is also one of her friends.
Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Amber Rose is supporting the former president Trump for the forthcoming election in contrast to Beyoncé, who is backing the Democratic candidate, Harris.