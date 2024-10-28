Entertainment

Top 5 Netflix horror series you can’t miss this Halloween

Check out these 5 horror shows on Netflix to get the spine-chilling experience this spooky season

  • October 28, 2024
As Halloween is just around the corner, let’s began spooky odyssey with cinematic frights and dark mysteries.

Embrace the spooky season with this specially curated list of top modern psychological thrillers and classics horror series.

Brace yourself to scream, laugh and shiver through the night with the latest Netflix horror shows.

‘The Haunting of Hill House’:


The Haunting of Hill House is a famous adaptation of Shirley Jackson novel. The horror drama follows the tale of siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in the country

Michiel Huisman stars as Steven Crain, Elizabeth Reaser as Shirley Crain Harris, Kate Siegel as Theodora Crain, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Luke Crain in the hit Netflix show.

‘The Fall of the House of Usher’:


The blockbuster series offers a twisted plot and unresolved mystery as two siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher built a pharmaceutical company and their heirs start dying.

The Fall of the House of Usher stars Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher, Mark Hamill as Edgar Allan Poe and Carla Gugino as Madeline Usher.

‘The Terror’:

Netflix released hit series, The Terror, in 2018 which became the best spooky season show in no time.

The Terror narrates a story of a navy ship that is going towards Arctic but midway through the journey the crew started dying.

Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies, Ciarán Hinds, Paul Ready, Adam Nagaitisn and Ian Hart star in the lead cast.

The horror show blends historical facts with supernatural elements, offering a perfect show to audience for spooky season.

‘Sweet Home’:


Sweet Home, a Korean horror drama TV series which featured three seasons with a star-studded cast.

In the dramatic turns of event, the main lead Cha Hyun-su loses his family and moves into the rundown Green Home apartment complex. 

Later in the story, dangerous monsters started destroying the city prompting Cha Hyun-su and fellow residents to join forces for survival.

‘Stranger Things’:


Stranger Things is a sci-fi horror show set in Hawkins, Indiana, during the 1980s. 

The story revolves around a group of kids and their battle against supernatural forces.

The most success Netflix series stars Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers.

Stranger Things has earned more than 1 billion dollars since its release in 2016.

From haunted mansions to supernatural realms, the list of top 5 horror series for Halloween comes to an end.

