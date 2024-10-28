Diljit Dosanjh pays emotional tribute to his mother at Dil-Luminati Delhi concert

Diljit Dosanjh, India’s renowned Punjabi rapper, enchanted audiences with a glitzy Dil-Luminati Delhi concert night !
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Pyaas singer shared a footage from the night where he spoke about his love for his language Punjabi which has a deep connection to his mother.
"Delhi Day 2. ONE LOVE DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," he captioned the post.
The clip kicked off with the rapper addressing crowds with a special message stating, "When I was born my mother spoke in Punjabi. I learnt Punjabi first. Our country has different languages and I respect them a lot, be it Gujarati, or Marathi.”
He further added, “Some speak Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi, and I respect them very much. But because my mother speaks Punjabi, so I too speak Punjabi. So I say Punjabi Aa Gaye Delhi Oye.”
During the show, the renowned crooner delighted large crowds with his chart-topping hits like Proper Patola, Hass Hass, Kinni Kinni, Ikk Kudi, Clash, Lover, Lemonade and Patiala Peg.
Around 35000 people attended the show, which lasted approximately two hours.
It is pertinent to mention that Diljit, who consistently keeps his family out of the spotlight, recently chose to introduce his sister and mother during a concert in Manchester, UK.
For the unversed, as part of the Dil-Luminati tour Diljit Dosanjh will travel to nine other cities across India, including, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune and Kolkata.
The grand finale of the India tour is slated to be held in Guwahati on December 29, 2024.