Prince Harry gives big relief to King Charles amid monarch’s ‘failing health’

Prince Harry can make the most of his bond with one royal member, who seemingly updates King Charles about his "well-being."
Since leaving the UK with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, and weakening his ties with the royal family afterwards, Harry has been relying on his cousin, Princess Eugenie to stay informed about his family.
Now Harry's elder brother, Prince William, who hasn't been on speaking terms with the duke since Sussexes' bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey has subtly mentioned his brother's name in his ITV documentary on Homelessness project.
This thoughtful gesture from William comes as a surprise for many royal experts who suggest that it's high time for princess Eugenie to step up and pave a way between warring brothers.
A royal correspondent Jennie Bond told GB, "Eugenie undoubtedly does have something of a challenge on her hands to maintain good relationships with both Harry and Meghan - and the rest of the Royal Family."
She added, "But I think the King is probably happy that Harry still has at least one royal cousin he clearly trusts, and presumably wants to see more of."
The royal expert further noted that his majesty can quietly inquire his niece about Harry's well-being as they frequently stay in touch with one and another.
This update comes after a royal insider spilled beans on King Charles health woes amid cancer.
The palace source revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are bracing for dealing with Charles death noting, "It’s not a subject that people really talk about very openly, but everyone is aware that Charles’ health is failing."
For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and move to the US made very derogatory revelations about the royal members in their first interview to Oprah.
Harry also released a bomshell memoir Spare in 2023, which also included rare details about the royal family.