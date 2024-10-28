Jennifer Lopez dines with vocal coach Stevie Mackey amid ‘new’ album rumors

Jennifer Lopez is grabbing dinner with vocal coach Stevie Mackey as the rumors about launching a new album swirl!
After making a show-stopping appearance at the AFI Fest 2024 in Los Angeles, the Unstoppable actress went to have dinner with her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and vocal coach at Arden on Saturday night, October 16.
Exuding glamour, the Marry Me actress dazzled in a blush pink slip dress during the outing, which she topped with an Erdem collared coat featuring intricate embroidered details on the top portion.
Complementing her ensemble with nude heels, the actress carried a pink-colored clutch that coordinated with her dress.
On the other hand, her 16-year-old son Max, opted to go for a casual look, wearing a dark jacket and black pants, paired with a cap. Meanwhile, his twin sister, Emme, coordinated outfit with her brother and wore a black tee with blue pants and black sneakers.
Meanwhile, vocal coach Stevie Mackey donned an all-black ensemble which he complemented with brown leather shoes.
Notably, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly planning a big comeback in the music industry and meeting professionals to make her dream a reality, told a source to Page Six.
“They have reached out to songwriters. She wants a big dance hit. Her priority [career-wise] is music. There is no point of her going into it unless it’s big, and critics say it’s the old Lopez. She needs a big banger,” said the insider.
Jennifer Lopez was last starred in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon produced, Unstoppable.