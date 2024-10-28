Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez dines with vocal coach Stevie Mackey amid ‘new’ album rumors

The ‘Unstoppable’ actress is reportedly gearing up to make a comeback in the music industry

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
Jennifer Lopez dines with vocal coach Stevie Mackey amid ‘new’ album rumors
Jennifer Lopez dines with vocal coach Stevie Mackey amid ‘new’ album rumors

Jennifer Lopez is grabbing dinner with vocal coach Stevie Mackey as the rumors about launching a new album swirl!

After making a show-stopping appearance at the AFI Fest 2024 in Los Angeles, the Unstoppable actress went to have dinner with her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and vocal coach at Arden on Saturday night, October 16.

Exuding glamour, the Marry Me actress dazzled in a blush pink slip dress during the outing, which she topped with an Erdem collared coat featuring intricate embroidered details on the top portion.

Complementing her ensemble with nude heels, the actress carried a pink-colored clutch that coordinated with her dress.

On the other hand, her 16-year-old son Max, opted to go for a casual look, wearing a dark jacket and black pants, paired with a cap. Meanwhile, his twin sister, Emme, coordinated outfit with her brother and wore a black tee with blue pants and black sneakers.

Meanwhile, vocal coach Stevie Mackey donned an all-black ensemble which he complemented with brown leather shoes.

Notably, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly planning a big comeback in the music industry and meeting professionals to make her dream a reality, told a source to Page Six.

“They have reached out to songwriters. She wants a big dance hit. Her priority [career-wise] is music. There is no point of her going into it unless it’s big, and critics say it’s the old Lopez. She needs a big banger,” said the insider.

Jennifer Lopez was last starred in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon produced, Unstoppable.

Jennifer Lopez dines with vocal coach Stevie Mackey amid ‘new’ album rumors

Jennifer Lopez dines with vocal coach Stevie Mackey amid ‘new’ album rumors
Iqra Aziz shares BTS struggles of photoshoot amid heavy downpour

Iqra Aziz shares BTS struggles of photoshoot amid heavy downpour

Prince Harry gives big relief to King Charles amid monarch’s ‘failing health’

Prince Harry gives big relief to King Charles amid monarch’s ‘failing health’
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win

Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win

Entertainment News

Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Top 5 Netflix horror series you can’t miss this Halloween
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Liam Payne’s ‘Building the Band’ on hold after singer’s tragic death
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Taylor Swift wanted Diddy to be her 'dream' date at prom?
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Amber Rose shares first statement after claiming Beyoncé ‘stole’ her speech
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco enjoy spooky dinner date after Halloween party
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Timothée Chalamet makes surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Adele breaks silence on ‘rare’ medical disease that left her partially deaf
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift after surprise 'Espresso' duet
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Cillian Murphy reveals challenges of reprising Tommy Shelby's for 'Peaky Blinders' film
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Sophie Turner drops sizzling photos with boyfriend on his birthday: ‘30, flirty and thriving’
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Cillian Murphy announces shocking plans for 2025 after whirlwind year
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere