King Charles III released a delightful video message shortly after the report of his “failing health” made headlines.
The 75-year-old extended his heartfelt congratulation to a young girl Molly, who won the Pride of Britain award for her efforts for The King’s Trust.
He also expressed his satisfaction and joy upon learning how his charitable organization, which recently rebranded from the Pince’s Trust to the King’s Trust for supporting Molly in her challenging time.
In a video shared by The Royal Family, Molly’s family could be seen reading Charles message, which read, “I have recently learned of Molly’s inspiring story and her many achievements, all of which were accomplished despite the immense personal challenges she has endured.”
He went on to praise the Craft by MollyBee founder noting, “Molly has shown enormous resilience and determination in the face of adversity. I am filled with admiration at how she has learned to use her talents to help others in the community.”
“I am also very proud to hear how support from The King’s Trust helped Molly to forge a new path for herself. It therefore gives me great pleasure to reveal that Molly’s achievements have been recognised with this year’s Pride of Britain King’s Trust Young Achiever award,” he added.
King Charles concluded his message stating, “I can only offer her my heartfelt congratulations and - on this 25th anniversary of the Pride of Britain Awards – I send my warmest admiration to all of this year’s winners. You each represent the very best in our society.”
This delightful message from your majesty after an insider exclusively told InTouch magazine that King Charles health is "failing" amid cancer.
“It’s not a subject that people really talk about very openly, but everyone is aware that Charles’ health is failing,” the source noted.
King Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year on February 5. Although, the Royal Family has not revealed which form of cancer the monarch has been diagnosed with, it has been reported that the king has pancreatic cancer.