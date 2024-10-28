Royal

King Charles shares heartfelt message as his health deteriorates amid cancer

The British monarch was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year in February

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024


King Charles III released a delightful video message shortly after the report of his “failing health” made headlines.

The 75-year-old extended his heartfelt congratulation to a young girl Molly, who won the Pride of Britain award for her efforts for The King’s Trust.

He also expressed his satisfaction and joy upon learning how his charitable organization, which recently rebranded from the Pince’s Trust to the King’s Trust for supporting Molly in her challenging time.

In a video shared by The Royal Family, Molly’s family could be seen reading Charles message, which read, “I have recently learned of Molly’s inspiring story and her many achievements, all of which were accomplished despite the immense personal challenges she has endured.”

He went on to praise the Craft by MollyBee founder noting, “Molly has shown enormous resilience and determination in the face of adversity. I am filled with admiration at how she has learned to use her talents to help others in the community.”

King Charles shares heartfelt message as his health deteriorates amid cancer

“I am also very proud to hear how support from The King’s Trust helped Molly to forge a new path for herself. It therefore gives me great pleasure to reveal that Molly’s achievements have been recognised with this year’s Pride of Britain King’s Trust Young Achiever award,” he added.

King Charles concluded his message stating, “I can only offer her my heartfelt congratulations and - on this 25th anniversary of the Pride of Britain Awards – I send my warmest admiration to all of this year’s winners. You each represent the very best in our society.”

This delightful message from your majesty after an insider exclusively told InTouch magazine that King Charles health is "failing" amid cancer.

“It’s not a subject that people really talk about very openly, but everyone is aware that Charles’ health is failing,” the source noted.

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year on February 5. Although, the Royal Family has not revealed which form of cancer the monarch has been diagnosed with, it has been reported that the king has pancreatic cancer.

King Charles shares heartfelt message as his health deteriorates amid cancer

King Charles shares heartfelt message as his health deteriorates amid cancer
Prince William celebrates 'significant milestone' during family break

Prince William celebrates 'significant milestone' during family break
Diddy faces big setback as judge rejects gag order in legal battle

Diddy faces big setback as judge rejects gag order in legal battle
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates

China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates

Royal News

China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Prince William celebrates 'significant milestone' during family break
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Prince William delights King Charles with 'significant' move for Harry
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Prince William could heal Harry rift with one royal member's help
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Prince Harry gives big relief to King Charles amid monarch’s ‘failing health’
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
King Frederik gives new tension to Queen Mary
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Kate Middleton receives a nod from King Charles for huge royal title
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
King Charles close one shares rare update on monarch's 'terrifying' cancer
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Prince William introduces major change as he inches closer to throne
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
King Charles shares surprising video after Prince William's olive branch to Harry
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Meghan Markle 'will leave' Prince Harry one day, Royal expert claims
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Kate Middleton, late Queen built strong bond with simple formula
China takes bold steps to reverse declining birth rates
Prince William shares adorable unseen childhood photos with Princess Diana