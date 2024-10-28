Prince William feels greater impact from Harry, Meghan’s criticism than Charles

In the wake of Prince Harry's explosive memoir Spare, the emotional fallout within the royal family continues to unfold, with royal commentators suggesting that Prince William may be feeling the effects more profoundly than King Charles.
The revelations in the book have ignited tensions and highlighted the personal struggles faced by the family, especially as they navigate the impact of public criticism.
According to royal expert Hugo Vickers, William's reaction to Harry’s attacks is particularly acute. He states that "as time goes on, sometimes the bitterness becomes less strong, and the King has been brilliant because he hasn't responded in any way at all to any of the jibes that have come from Prince Harry or Meghan."
Vickers added, "I think that Prince William is, I would imagine, rather less forgiving, and in a way the hurt is greater. Harry attacked Catherine, and that's not very nice."
The rift between the brothers appears to be deepening, with Harry's remarks about Queen Camilla further fueling the tension.
Vickers pointed out that Harry compared Camilla to a "wicked stepmother" and directed multiple criticisms toward her, which reportedly left King Charles furious.
Richard Fitzwilliams, another royal commentator, echoed these sentiments, claiming that Harry's comments have made the family feel the Sussexes are untrustworthy.
Fitzwilliams observed, "Its [Spare's] portrait of the Royal Family was far from flattering. It has made the rift with his brother deeper and possibly irreparable."
The consequences of Harry's memoir have been significant, with King Charles reportedly so angered by the attacks on Queen Camilla that he decided to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore, their residence in the U.K.
This series of events has left the royal family grappling with trust issues, raising concerns about their future unity.