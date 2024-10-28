Sports

Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as the interim manager of the club

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles

Manchester United has dismissed manager Erik ten Hag after the team’s poor start to the season.

As per BBC Sports, Ten Hag's last game was Sunday's 2-1 defeat at West Ham that left the club 14th in the Premier League with just three wins from their first nine matches.

Ten Hag’s assistant, Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as the interim manager.

As per the outlet, the club said Van Nistelrooy would be in charge "while a permanent head coach is recruited".

United captain Bruno Fernandes took to his Instagram account and shared a heartwarming post featuring him alongside his manager.

He expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thanks for everything boss ! I appreciate the trust and the moments we share together, I wish you all the best in the future.”

The player added, “Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great from all of us I hope you fans can keep with you the good things the manager has done for our club !”

Ten Hag took charge in the summer of 2022 and led the club to a third-place finish in the Premier League in his first season.

The club is now looking for its sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson.

Among the names currently being considered for the manager's position are Ruud van Nistelrooy, Graham Potter, Thomas Frank, Simone Inzaghi, Kieran McKenna, Ruben Amorim, Edin Terzic, Xavi, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto de Zerbi.

WhatsApp boosts user experience with exciting range of new features

WhatsApp boosts user experience with exciting range of new features
Prince William feels greater impact from Harry, Meghan’s criticism than Charles

Prince William feels greater impact from Harry, Meghan’s criticism than Charles
Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on his first death anniversary

Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on his first death anniversary
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles

Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles

Sports News

Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Australia to tour England for historic Ashes three-Test series in 2025
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Jason Gillespie named as Pakistan’s new white ball head coach
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Messi, Ronaldo out of Ballon d’Or award race: Who is next favourite?
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Travis Kelce makes Taylor Swift proud with first touchdown of NFL season
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Mohammad Rizwan named new white-ball captain of Pakistan
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Real Madrid responds to outrage over racist taunts aimed at Lamine Yamal
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Babar Azam retains top category in PCB contract amid poor performance
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Lionel Messi shares exclusive glimpses of his MLS playoff debut: See
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
FC Barcelona secures historic win 4-0 over Real Madrid in La Liga
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Trent Alexander-Arnold sets his sights on making history with Ballon d'Or win
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Rohit Sharma speaks out as England stuns India with historic Test series win
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name