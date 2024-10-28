Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles

Manchester United has dismissed manager Erik ten Hag after the team’s poor start to the season.
As per BBC Sports, Ten Hag's last game was Sunday's 2-1 defeat at West Ham that left the club 14th in the Premier League with just three wins from their first nine matches.
Ten Hag’s assistant, Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as the interim manager.
As per the outlet, the club said Van Nistelrooy would be in charge "while a permanent head coach is recruited".
United captain Bruno Fernandes took to his Instagram account and shared a heartwarming post featuring him alongside his manager.
He expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thanks for everything boss ! I appreciate the trust and the moments we share together, I wish you all the best in the future.”
The player added, “Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great from all of us I hope you fans can keep with you the good things the manager has done for our club !”
Ten Hag took charge in the summer of 2022 and led the club to a third-place finish in the Premier League in his first season.
The club is now looking for its sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson.
Among the names currently being considered for the manager's position are Ruud van Nistelrooy, Graham Potter, Thomas Frank, Simone Inzaghi, Kieran McKenna, Ruben Amorim, Edin Terzic, Xavi, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto de Zerbi.