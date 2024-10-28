Sports

Jason Gillespie named as Pakistan’s new white ball head coach

Gary Kirsten steps down as the head coach of Pakistan ahead of Australia tour

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
Jason Gillespie named as Pakistan’s new white ball head coach
Jason Gillespie named as Pakistan’s new white ball head coach

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, October 28, 2024, appointed Jason Gillespie as the new white ball head coach of the national team following the resignation of the former coach Gary Kirsten.

PCB, in a brief press release, said, “The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted.”

Gillespie, who is also a red-ball head coach of green shirts, will now accompany the team in the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Australia.

As per Geo News, the appointment of Gillespie came after Kirsten decided to step down from his position reportedly following differences that emerged between the former head coach and the board over various matters.

Similar to Gillespie, Kirsten was also appointed on a two-year contract as a head coach in April 2023.

According to Geo News sources, a former South African coach refused to stay in Pakistan and insisted on joining the team five or six days before the series or tour. He also failed to ensure his availability for the Champions Cup despite being in a contract.

It was also reported that selection committee member Aqib Javed has emerged as the leading contender for white-ball head coach. Consultation with the former player is in process.

Furthermore, Pakistan will play three ODIs and T20Is each against Australia, starting on November 4, 2024, which will be followed by a series of the same number of matches against Zimbabwe.

Jennifer Lopez dines with vocal coach Stevie Mackey amid ‘new’ album rumors

Jennifer Lopez dines with vocal coach Stevie Mackey amid ‘new’ album rumors
Iqra Aziz shares BTS struggles of photoshoot amid heavy downpour

Iqra Aziz shares BTS struggles of photoshoot amid heavy downpour

Prince Harry gives big relief to King Charles amid monarch’s ‘failing health’

Prince Harry gives big relief to King Charles amid monarch’s ‘failing health’
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win

Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win

Sports News

Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Messi, Ronaldo out of Ballon d’Or award race: Who is next favourite?
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Travis Kelce makes Taylor Swift proud with first touchdown of NFL season
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Mohammad Rizwan named new white-ball captain of Pakistan
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Real Madrid responds to outrage over racist taunts aimed at Lamine Yamal
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Babar Azam retains top category in PCB contract amid poor performance
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Lionel Messi shares exclusive glimpses of his MLS playoff debut: See
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
FC Barcelona secures historic win 4-0 over Real Madrid in La Liga
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Trent Alexander-Arnold sets his sights on making history with Ballon d'Or win
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Rohit Sharma speaks out as England stuns India with historic Test series win
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Pakistan secures first home Test series win in nearly four years against England
Bedfordshire safari park welcomes rare bongo calf in major conservation win
Kylian Mbappe to receive $60 million from Paris Saint-Germain