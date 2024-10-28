Jason Gillespie named as Pakistan’s new white ball head coach

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, October 28, 2024, appointed Jason Gillespie as the new white ball head coach of the national team following the resignation of the former coach Gary Kirsten.
PCB, in a brief press release, said, “The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted.”
Gillespie, who is also a red-ball head coach of green shirts, will now accompany the team in the upcoming ODI and T20 series against Australia.
As per Geo News, the appointment of Gillespie came after Kirsten decided to step down from his position reportedly following differences that emerged between the former head coach and the board over various matters.
Similar to Gillespie, Kirsten was also appointed on a two-year contract as a head coach in April 2023.
According to Geo News sources, a former South African coach refused to stay in Pakistan and insisted on joining the team five or six days before the series or tour. He also failed to ensure his availability for the Champions Cup despite being in a contract.
It was also reported that selection committee member Aqib Javed has emerged as the leading contender for white-ball head coach. Consultation with the former player is in process.
Furthermore, Pakistan will play three ODIs and T20Is each against Australia, starting on November 4, 2024, which will be followed by a series of the same number of matches against Zimbabwe.