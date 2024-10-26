Rohit Sharma speaks out as England stuns India with historic Test series win

England marked a historic milestone by winning their first Test series in India on Saturday, October 26.
With this win, New Zealand not only celebrated their first ever victory on the Indian ground in nearly 70 years but also ended the host’s 12 year unbeaten streak.
Shortly after the win, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma expresses disappointment over the team performance, saying, "Disappointing. It's not what we expected. Got to give credit to NZ - they played better than us," as per NDTV Sports.
He expressed, “We failed to capitalise on certain moments. We failed to respond to those challenges. And we sit here today, just didn't bat well enough.”
The player continued, “Things would've been slightly different had we got a bit closer in the first innings. We want to show up well at Wankhede and try and win that Test. It's a collective failure.”
Talking about the future performances he said, “ I'm not somebody who would blame just the batters or the bowlers. We will come out with better intent, better ideas and better methods at Wankhede."
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored half-century, while Ravindra Jadeja scored 42 runs.
To note, this was only the fourth time that India has faced a Test series defeat at home since the beginning of the century.