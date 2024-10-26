Sports

Rohit Sharma speaks out as England stuns India with historic Test series win

New Zealand celebrated their first ever victory on the Indian ground in nearly 70 years on October 26, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 26, 2024
Rohit Sharma speaks out as England stuns India with historic Test series win
Rohit Sharma speaks out as England stuns India with historic Test series win

England marked a historic milestone by winning their first Test series in India on Saturday, October 26.

With this win, New Zealand not only celebrated their first ever victory on the Indian ground in nearly 70 years but also ended the host’s 12 year unbeaten streak.

Shortly after the win, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma expresses disappointment over the team performance, saying, "Disappointing. It's not what we expected. Got to give credit to NZ - they played better than us," as per NDTV Sports.

He expressed, “We failed to capitalise on certain moments. We failed to respond to those challenges. And we sit here today, just didn't bat well enough.”

The player continued, “Things would've been slightly different had we got a bit closer in the first innings. We want to show up well at Wankhede and try and win that Test. It's a collective failure.”

Talking about the future performances he said, “ I'm not somebody who would blame just the batters or the bowlers. We will come out with better intent, better ideas and better methods at Wankhede."

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored half-century, while Ravindra Jadeja scored 42 runs.

To note, this was only the fourth time that India has faced a Test series defeat at home since the beginning of the century.

Anne Hathaway's spooky 'Lady Libery' Halloween look sends chills to fans

Anne Hathaway's spooky 'Lady Libery' Halloween look sends chills to fans
Rohit Sharma speaks out as England stuns India with historic Test series win

Rohit Sharma speaks out as England stuns India with historic Test series win
Taylor Swift celebrates fans' 'mass movement of joy' at Eras tour

Taylor Swift celebrates fans' 'mass movement of joy' at Eras tour
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name

Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
Pakistan secures first home Test series win in nearly four years against England
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
Kylian Mbapper to receive $60 million from Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartfelt tribute to Al Nassr on club’s 69th birthday
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
McLaren takes extreme step after Lando Norris’ US Grand Prix penalty
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
David Warner returns to leadership after ban lift
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
Rafael Nadal reveals favorite, ‘most proud of’ moments of career
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
Dom Young opens up about health crisis before England's big match
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy 'amazed' by men's response to cancer news
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
Babar Azam gets vote of confidence from test coach Jason Gillespie
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
Novak Djokovic breaks silence on withdrawing from Paris Masters 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
David Warner retirement U-turn sparks outrage: ‘Unbelievable narcissist’