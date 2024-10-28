Entertainment

Anne Hathaway celebrates 10 years of Christopher Nolan's sci-fi hit ‘Interstellar’

Anne Hathaway played the role of Dr. Brand in 'Interstellar', which was released in theaters on November 7, 2014

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
Anne Hathaway celebrates 10 years of Christopher Nolans sci-fi hit ‘Interstellar’
Anne Hathaway celebrates 10 years of Christopher Nolan's sci-fi hit ‘Interstellar’ 

Anne Hathaway can’t get over her blockbuster hit to Interstellar, even after a decade of film's release.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the Idea of You actress celebrated 10th anniversary of Christopher Nolan's sci fi film Interstellar, in which she starred.

Hathaway shared a clip of movie, featuring herself in the role of Dr. Brand from one of the film’s final scenes.

Alongside the clip, she wrote a quote of movie, saying, “‘Love is the one thing we’re capable of perceiving that transcends dimensions of time and space. Maybe we should trust that, even if we can’t understand it,’”

Hatheway then expressed her never-ending love for the film.

“Over time, my already oceanic love for #ChristopherNolan’s @interstellarmovie has only grown more and more dimensional,” she wrote.

The Devil Wears Prada actress further added, “It is still one of the honors of my life to have been asked to play Dr. Brand.”

Hathaway ended her post by paying loving tribute to executive producer of the film, Lynda Obst, who died just a few days ago on October 22.

“Huge love and thanks to everyone involved, especially the one-and-only Lynda Obst who now makes the heavens brighter with her divine presence x,” Anne Hathaway noted.

Interstellar was released in theaters on November 7, 2014. 

Hailey Bieber mocks haters in side-splitting morning routine video
Alec Baldwin recalls dad's death on his 96th birthday: 'horrifying to me'
Johnny Depp moves on from Amber Heard drama: 'No ill feelings toward anyone'
Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on his first death anniversary
Diddy faces big setback as judge rejects gag order in legal battle
Liam Payne's fatal fall from balcony captured in terrifying video
Jennifer Lopez dines with vocal coach Stevie Mackey amid 'new' album rumors
Top 5 Netflix horror series you can't miss this Halloween
Liam Payne's 'Building the Band' on hold after singer's tragic death
Taylor Swift wanted Diddy to be her 'dream' date at prom?
Amber Rose shares first statement after claiming Beyoncé ‘stole’ her speech