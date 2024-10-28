Travis Kelce makes Taylor Swift proud with first touchdown of NFL season

Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end celebrated his first touchdown against the Raiders on October 27, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
Travis Kelce has seemingly made his girlfriend Taylor Swift proud with stellar game performance on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end celebrated his first touchdown of the NFL season during the match against the Raiders on October 27, 2024.

While the pop star was busy finishing her New Orleans Eras Tour stop, her beau made his team won with 27-20 score.

During the second quarter of the game, Travis caught a touchdown pass after a third-and-goal from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The 35-year old player has spend the last 12 season games without a touchdown catch.

Previously, during an episode of podcast, New Heights, he expressed sadness for the slow start of the season.

Travis said, "I used to get really, really pissed off and almost lose my cool. I just like to play the game to such a high level of accountability that it's just tough for me to deal with being mediocre or having stats that represent that.”

"It's just for whatever reason, these past two games, it hasn't gone that way for me, and that's football, man," he continued, "I'm not about to sit here and get frustrated about it."

Kansas City Chiefs is set to play against Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, November, 4, 2024.

Sports News

Messi, Ronaldo out of Ballon d’Or award race: Who is next favourite?
Mohammad Rizwan named new white-ball captain of Pakistan
Real Madrid responds to outrage over racist taunts aimed at Lamine Yamal
Babar Azam retains top category in PCB contract amid poor performance
Lionel Messi shares exclusive glimpses of his MLS playoff debut: See
FC Barcelona secures historic win 4-0 over Real Madrid in La Liga
Trent Alexander-Arnold sets his sights on making history with Ballon d'Or win
Rohit Sharma speaks out as England stuns India with historic Test series win
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
Pakistan secures first home Test series win in nearly four years against England
Kylian Mbappe to receive $60 million from Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartfelt tribute to Al Nassr on club’s 69th birthday