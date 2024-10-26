Sports

Trent Alexander-Arnold sets his sights on making history with Ballon d'Or win

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his senior debut in 2016, at the age of 18

  by Web Desk
  October 26, 2024
Liverpool and England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold recently expressed his desire to become the first full-back to win the Ballon d’Or.

As per BBC Sports, the 26-year-old revealed that he would prefer winning the Ballon d’Or over the World Cup.

He said, “I want to be the first full-back to ever do it. I believe I can.”

The player further elaborated, “It's only the morning after you retire that you're able to look in the mirror and say, 'I gave it everything I got’.”

"It doesn't matter how many trophies you win, or how many medals you've got. It matters what you give to the game and if you reach your full potential,” Alexander further added.

Since the award was established in 1956, no full-back has ever received the award.

Dani Carvajal, Spain’s and Real Madrid’s defender, along with Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo, are the two full-backs nominated for the men's 2024 award, and the ceremony is set to take place on Monday.

He made his senior debut in 2016, at age 18, and played in back-to-back UEFA Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019, winning the latter.

In the same year, he won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

There is speculation that Real Madrid is interested in signing Alexander, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Sports News

Rohit Sharma speaks out as England stuns India with historic Test series win
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
Pakistan secures first home Test series win in nearly four years against England
Kylian Mbappe to receive $60 million from Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartfelt tribute to Al Nassr on club’s 69th birthday
McLaren takes extreme step after Lando Norris’ US Grand Prix penalty
David Warner returns to leadership after ban lift
Rafael Nadal reveals favorite, ‘most proud of’ moments of career
Dom Young opens up about health crisis before England's big match
Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy 'amazed' by men's response to cancer news
Babar Azam gets vote of confidence from test coach Jason Gillespie
Novak Djokovic breaks silence on withdrawing from Paris Masters 2024