Trent Alexander-Arnold sets his sights on making history with Ballon d'Or win

Liverpool and England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold recently expressed his desire to become the first full-back to win the Ballon d’Or.
As per BBC Sports, the 26-year-old revealed that he would prefer winning the Ballon d’Or over the World Cup.
He said, “I want to be the first full-back to ever do it. I believe I can.”
The player further elaborated, “It's only the morning after you retire that you're able to look in the mirror and say, 'I gave it everything I got’.”
"It doesn't matter how many trophies you win, or how many medals you've got. It matters what you give to the game and if you reach your full potential,” Alexander further added.
Since the award was established in 1956, no full-back has ever received the award.
Dani Carvajal, Spain’s and Real Madrid’s defender, along with Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo, are the two full-backs nominated for the men's 2024 award, and the ceremony is set to take place on Monday.
He made his senior debut in 2016, at age 18, and played in back-to-back UEFA Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019, winning the latter.
In the same year, he won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.
There is speculation that Real Madrid is interested in signing Alexander, whose contract expires at the end of the season.