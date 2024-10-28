Sports

Messi, Ronaldo out of Ballon d’Or award race: Who is next favourite?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are not nominated for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
As Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s era of the Ballon d’Or award came to an end, it is speculated who will be the next favourite for the award.

According to Sports Star, the Ballon d’Or will be presented to the best elite footballer of the year at a gala ceremony in Paris on Monday, October 28, 2024, and it is for the first time since 2003 that Messi and Ronaldo, the greatest football rivals, are not nominated for the prestigious award.

Over 16 years, Messi and Ronaldo have combined won 13 Ballon d’Or awards; the Inter Miami star has won a record eight awards, while the Al Nassr soccer player has bagged five awards.

Football author Jonathan Wilson told AP, “It’s interesting that as it starts to come to an end, we are sort of saying what the next equivalent rivalry is going to be. As if that kind of rivalry was a natural state. But there’s never been a rivalry like that before.”

Moreover, Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has been named as the favourite footballer for the crown this year.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said after Vinicius netted a hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last week, “Vinicius is going to win (the Ballon d'Or). And not because of the three goals but because of his character. He's extraordinary."

Vinicius has shown phenomenal performance in the 2024 season, especially during the Champions League, where he helped Real Madrid lift the 15th UEFA Champions League trophy.

